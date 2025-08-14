Midhurst Rother College celebrates another fantastic year of A Level results

Largest cohort sitting A Level exams so far maintain level of achievement from 2024. Students moving onto a wide range of top universities and apprenticeships.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students and staff at Midhurst Rother College are celebrating after A Levels and their equivalent qualifications were awarded across the country today.

In particular, the school saw particular strong results across STEM subjects and Business, with 89% of students studying BTEC Business Studies achieving the top grades of Distinction or Distinction*. In addition, all students studying Politics or Art and Textiles achieved A* to B grades in those subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, many students have secured places at their universities and apprenticeships of choice, including the University of Bristol, the University of Cambridge and apprenticeships in a range of different sectors including the civil service and with Airbus.

Midhurst Rother College students collecting their results

Among those celebrating are:

-Furse Simpson, who will be taking up a place at the University of Cambridge to read Archeology after achieving As in History, Biology and Chemistry.

-Chloe Lin, who achieved A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Computer Science, as well as an A in Physics. She will be going on to study Computer Science at the University of Bath.

-Sylvie Kirk, who achieved A*s in Psychology and English Literature, and an A in Biology. She will be studying Psychology at the University of Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midhurst Rother College students collecting their results

-Ella West, who achieved an A* in Biology and As in Chemistry and Maths. She has secured her spot to study Chemistry at the University of Bristol.

-Toby Francis, who will be going on to study Aeronautical Engineering at Loughborough University after achieving As in Maths, Physics and Product Design.

-Charlotte Salter, who achieved an A* in Psychology, an A in Biology and a B in Maths and will now be going on to study Psychology at the University of Bristol

-The school is also celebrating two of their students Leonid and Hlib, who joined Midhurst Rother College from Ukraine in Year 10. Thanks to their excellent work ethic, they will now be taking their next steps at Cardiff Metropolitan University to study Architecture and University of Southampton to study Mathematics.

Midhurst Rother College students collecting their results

Stuart Edwards, Principal of Midhurst Rother College, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am incredibly proud of all our Sixth Formers receiving their results today. Being able to celebrate years of hard work is highly satisfying and I hope they each take great pride in their achievements.

“This year we had the largest ever cohort of students sitting A Level exams, with students heading to a broad range of top destinations – from Cambridge and top Russell Group universities to sought-after apprenticeships. I would like to wish them all the very best of luck in their next steps.

“These results are also a credit to our excellent and dedicated staff for their unwavering commitment to students’ education. As always, I would like them to thank everything they do for our students.”