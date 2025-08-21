Midhurst Rother College celebrates stellar GCSE results

School enjoys significant improvement across key GCSE headline measures, meaning more students gaining strong passes in both English and maths.

As Year 11 students across the country receive their GCSE results today, students at Midhurst Rother College have another reason to celebrate, following an improved set of results.

The school has seen a significant increase in the number of Year 11s achieving a good pass in both English and maths. This year, three quarters (75%) of students achieved a grade 4 or above in English and maths, with well over half (56%) achieving a grade 5 or higher in the two subjects.

Among those celebrating are:

Eleanor, who excelled in her GCSEs, achieving 9s in English Language, English Literature, Biology, Chemistry, Business, and RP, along with grade 8s in Maths, French, History, and Physics

Jamie, who achieved grade 9s in Maths, Further Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Geography, Psychology and Spanish alongside a grade 8 in English Literature and grade 7 in English Language.

Grant, who achieved grade 9s in Maths, Biology, Physics and Computer Science as well as 8’s and 7’s for English Language, English Literature, History, Chemistry and Business.

Josie, who achieved grade 9s in English Language, English Literature, Geography and RP as well as 7s in Maths, Biology, French and Physics.

Abigail, who as well as achieving grade 9s & 8s and one grade 7 across all her subjects, achieved a D*2 in Cambridge National in Sport Studies and was awarded one of the top performing students in the country by OCR.

Alongside these outstanding individual results, outcomes were strong across all subjects, including: English, maths, sciences, Physical Education, German, Business, Drama, Geography, French and Religion and Philosophy.

These results follow last week’s A Level success, which saw students have secure places at their universities and apprenticeships of choice. This included at the University of Bristol, the University of Cambridge and apprenticeships in a range of different sectors, such as the civil service and with Airbus.

Ashley Lamb, Head of Year 11 at Midhurst Rother College, said: "I am incredibly proud of all our Year 11 students for the dedication and resilience they have shown throughout their time with us. Their hard work and commitment are clearly reflected in their results, and they should all be immensely proud of what they have accomplished. It has been a rewarding journey as their Head of Year, and their results are a true reflection of the effort and determination they’ve shown throughout.

"I’m delighted that so many of our Year 11 students will be returning in September to begin their A Level studies in our Sixth Form. I’m really looking forward to seeing what they accomplish in this exciting next chapter of their journey with us."

Stuart Edwards, Principal of Midhurst Rother College, said: “I am very proud of our students for the dedication they have shown in their studies over the course of their time with us. As a year group, they have achieved the second-highest results we have ever seen across GCSEs and individually they can each take pride in knowing they can move forward successfully and confident in their ability.

“What is particularly pleasing is that so many of them will be returning to us this autumn to commence their A Level studies at our Sixth Form. In the meantime, we congratulate them and thank our hardworking staff, whose efforts, guidance and support have played a vital role in today’s successes.”