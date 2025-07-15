Motorsport with meaning: Chichester students join high profile race series for CALM

Chichester College is shifting into high gear with an exhilarating new venture in the CALM All Porsche Trophy (CAP) race series, giving it's motorsport students the chance to get hands-on with professional racing.

Thanks to a generous donation from Key2 Group Managing Director Rich Gravestock, the college has received a Porsche 944 race car which will be maintained and prepared by its motorsport students.

The car will be racing in the CALM All Porsche Trophy race series raising awareness and support for mental health through the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The college’s Porsche 944 was officially unveiled at a special launch event, held at Goodwood Racecourse on Monday 30 June.

CALM’s All Porsche Trophy series launch was held at Goodwood

In addition to maintaining the 944, students will have the opportunity to be part of the pit crews at all of the CAP rounds gaining invaluable experience in high-pressure, real-world motorsport environments.

The partnership between the college and CALM’s All Porsche Trophy series has been spearheaded by motorsport lecturer Ian Lindgren and marks a significant milestone in the college’s commitment to providing industry-relevant training and supporting student pathways into motorsport careers.

Helen Loftus, Chichester College Principal, said: “This is a phenomenal opportunity for our students, and we are extremely grateful to Philip Waters and the team at CAP as well as Rich and the Key2 Group for the generosity they have already shown.

“To be able to experience working on a professional race car, and supporting the pit crews at real race events, is invaluable. They will gain so much knowledge, experience and even networking contacts which will serve them well as they pursue their dream careers.

Finn Voar pictured with the Chichester College Porsche 944 race car

“The students will also be contributing to a cause that matters deeply. It’s a perfect blend of education, experience, and purpose.”

Philip Waters organises the race series to support and raise awareness of the vital work of CALM, a charity which aims to provide life-saving services, information and advice to people who are struggling. He added: “Our passion for motorsport and our desire to help young people via the CALM charity have driven this project forward.

“Our association with the college will, hopefully, expand next season with more cars helping more young people fulfil their dreams of becoming involved in the motorsport industry.”

The college car will be driven by Finn Voar, a former Chichester College motorsport student, alongside Philip Waters and some guest drivers – including potentially appearances from celebrity guest drivers!

Chichester College students and staff with their Porsche 944 race car

Finn said: “I’m really excited. I’m hoping to be driving it at Silverstone and I’m going to be sharing the driving with Philip, which is going to be great.

“I compete in Rallycross, and when I was talking to Philip about my racing background and he decided he wants to give me a go in the car.”

It's anticipated that the car will be seen for the first time on the track at the Silverstone race day on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 August.