Move it magic! FCC dance students take the spotlight in annual dance showcase

On the 1st and 2nd of July, the Felpham Community College Dance Team lit up the stage with their annual ‘Move It!’ Dance Showcase, a vibrant celebration of talent, teamwork, and creativity. 60 students from years 7 to 11 performed a range of routines, the result of months of dedication and rehearsals held four nights a week since January.

The showcase featured a mix of dance styles, from pointe work and expressive contemporary pieces to high-energy hip hop numbers. Audiences were treated to routines inspired by iconic performances, including Michael Jackson’s Thriller and the magical Friend Like Me from Aladdin.

The grand finale brought the house down with a lively and joyful rendition of ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ by One Direction, leaving the audience cheering for more.

The show was choreographed by Miss Crocker alongside the students themselves.

Miss Crocker, Dance Teacher, commented:

“I’m so full of pride! Watching the students take ownership of their work and enjoy themselves so much is incredibly rewarding. ‘Move It!’ not only helps them grow as dancers, but also gives them the chance to make friends, build confidence, and work as a team. WELL DONE to everyone who took part, you are an inspiration for your dedication to dance”.