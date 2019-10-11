MP Nus Ghani backs Sussex parents’ bid to save their school

Families protesting about the possible closure of a village primary school now have the backing of their Member of Parliament.

Concerned parents were upset to hear that Fletching Primary School could shut it doors to future pupils.

Parents attended a meeting to hear about the consultation

They set up a website: savefletchingschool.co.uk to support their plea that the school provides a first-rate education and its loss would prove a tragedy for the whole community. Last month, Wealden MP Nus Ghani met residents in Fletching Village Hall to discuss East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) consultation regarding the future of the school.

At a meeting with the council in July, campaigners were told that closure ‘is not a done deal’ and the consultation was launched. Nus Ghani agreed that the notice of potential closure came as a great shock to many.

She said: “It left many constituents concerned and angry. Many have been in touch and I have raised their concerns directly with both the District and County Council.

“However, whilst I share your concerns about the consultation, I also see this as an opportunity to put forward the strongest case for Fletching CE Primary. I encourage everyone to respond to the consultation directly via the ESCC website. If I reply on residents’ behalf that is just one response, but if everyone replies individually then the depth and extent of feeling is more readily seen. “Fletching CEP School is a pro-active rural school and the heart of the community which creates the environment for every child to flourish and to achieve their potential. It is a small school but with the capacity and enthusiasm to extend its borders and would be a devastating loss to the pupils, parents and the community.” She explained how, as part of ESCC’s statutory duties, a review of the County’s rural primary school provision went ahead and 62 were reviewed. The lead member for education gave approval for a consultation to take place.

