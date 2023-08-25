A new ‘state-of-the-art’ sports pitch has been approved for Davison High School in Worthing.

The plans are to resurface part of the existing sports field on school grounds with third generation (3G) astroturf, the same kind preferred by the FA and FIFA, and will see eight new LED floodlights installed for evening use.

The resurfaced area will cover 6,750sqm, with the playable sports pitch covering 5,915sqm surrounded by a 4.5m tall fence and the new 15m tall floodlights.

Davison Church of England High School for Girls, wants the surface for use in the winter when natural grass pitches often become waterlogged and unusable, which the school says can result in dangerous, hidden potholes for students on the pitch.

New Davison CE High School for Girls 3G Sports Pitch Model (Credit: WBC planning portal)

Sports England initially objected to the proposal for removing fields used for sport, but after revisions to the plans from the school, withdrew its objection, stating the negatives of losing existing fields, now did not outweigh the benefits of the new pitch.

Six residents objected to the plans, stating a potential loss of amenity, privacy and ecology from the increased use of the fields, saying they could lose sleep with lights used late at night – and were concerned the floodlights could impact local fox, bat and bird species.

Time limits on floodlight use were imposed in the approved plans, from 8am to 9pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday, although the school stated it would mostly use the fields from 8am to 3:30pm during regular school hours.