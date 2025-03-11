New biomedical science labs revealed at the University of Chichester

The University of Chichester has made a major investment in developing new state-of-the-art Biomedical Science teaching and research laboratories on its Bognor Regis campus.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new facilities support both research and the new undergraduate Biomedical Science degree course, which will see its first intake of students begin their studies in September 2025.

The new lab, set within the Tech Park on the University’s Bognor Regis campus, has been equipped with a range of specialist equipment. This includes a range of analysers and microscopes to teach the core areas of cellular pathology, clinical biochemistry, clinical immunology, haematology and transfusion science, clinical genetics, pharmacology, plus medical microbiology. The facilities will also support research in the areas of diagnostics, drug discovery plus pathology linked to a range of diseases including Cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor in Biomedical Science, Nathaniel Milton, says: “This brand-new facility will provide an invaluable resource for students to learn key practical skills and develop research. I look forward to students arriving in September 2025 to have the benefit of small-group teaching and a chance to gain hands-on skills that will set them up for their future. The Biomedical research undertaken in the labs will also provide opportunities for undergraduate plus postgraduate research students to engage in cutting-edge discovery.”

The facilities will support research in the areas of diagnostics, drug discovery and pathology.

Near-patient testing, where measurements are taken with the patient as part of assessment, will also be taught using a simulation suite based in the Tech Park. As part of the development, the use of virtual reality teaching is being developed with computer science specialists who are part of the team, and the teaching of bioinformatics with the use of AI in diagnostics plus drug discovery is built into the course.

Professor Mike Lauder, Director of the University’s Institute of Applied Sciences, says: “As the University expands its activity around the new Community Diagnostics Centre (CDC) based at the Bognor Regis Campus, we are excited by the investment in new courses such as Biomedical Science that will train new specialist healthcare professionals and deliver research in undertaking diagnostic procedures.”

For more information about the BSc (Hons) in Biomedical Science, go to www.chi.ac.uk/health/course/bsc-hons-biomedical-science. For more information about Biomedical Research go to chi.ac.uk/people/nat-milton

For more information about British Science Week visit: www.britishscienceweek.org and for information about Healthcare Science week visit: england.nhs.uk/healthcare-science/healthcare-science-week/