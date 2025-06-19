New consultation launched over plans to admit boys to Horsham all-girls school

A new public consultation is to be held over plans to admit boys to a Horsham all-girls school – despite the proposal getting the go-ahead earlier this year.

It follows revelations earlier this week that a sudden halt had been put on proposals to admit boys to all-girls Millais School for the first time in its history.

West Sussex County Council announced in March that Millais was to change its status from single-sex to coeducational following a public consultation over the change – despite opposition from Millais school governors.

But the council suddenly announced this week that it was cancelling its decision. Now it has announced that it is seeking a new consultation. See: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/millais

A spokesperson said: “Getting the right decision on the future of secondary education opportunities for young people and securing the best education outcomes across the Horsham area is important to the council.

“Following a review of the process and advice surrounding a second stage of consultation earlier this year on proposals to make Millais School co-educational, the council has decided to cancel that exercise and the decision arising from it.

“A new full consultation has been opened on proposals for the school to accept boys and girls in Year 7 from September 2026 and each year thereafter.

“Everyone with an interest and who wants to have their say on the future of Millais School is invited to do so – including those who responded to the 2024 engagement process.

“All responses and representations will be considered – including views previously expressed.”

The consultation is open from now until midnight on July 18. A decision will then be made to decide whether or not to proceed with the change.

The spokesperson added: “It is hoped that a decision will be made before the end of July but that will depend upon the responses received and the time needed to consider them fully.”