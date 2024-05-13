New Ground Dance Company: breaking new ground
Collyer’s New Ground Dance Company were one of eleven groups selected from over 50 academies, schools, and colleges to participate in the Udance regional platform at the Old Market in Hove.
Collyer’s Head of Dance, Emma Gogan, said: “It was a fantastic platform with such a diverse and talented array of dance performances from across the southeast. Our dancers did so well and represented the college impeccably. The performers were incredibly supportive and collaborative with the other groups, which was amazing to see.”
The New Ground Dance Company was set up as part of the leading sixth form college’s highly regarded enrichment programme. The company narrowly missed out on being selected to go forward to the national Udance event being held in in Liverpool.
Emma Gogan added: “The dance department are very proud of this group. They are so professional and really are an absolute credit to Collyer’s and the local area.”
Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell was delighted: “We have an amazing dance programme and the Collyer’s community could not be prouder of the New Ground Dance Company’s exploits on a regional stage. These dancers and their teachers are brilliant. Dance at Collyer’s is breaking new ground!”