New mentorship programme for aspiring lawyers with care experience

Only 14 per cent of care-experienced children attend university compared to 47 per cent of young people. And 41 per cent of care-leavers are not in education or employment compared to 12 per cent of their peers.

These stark figures are the reason why a group of women who either have care experience or are experts in youth justice joined together to launch a new mentorship organisation to help other budding lawyers who have been in care.

Lawyers Who Care CIC (LWC) launched last month and provides long-term mentorship, a community and paid work experience opportunities for care-experienced aspiring solicitors and barristers.

Brighton-born Gemma Creamer joined as chief operations officer of LWC, an organisation founded by Lucy Barnes and Kate Aubrey-Johnson.

Lawyers Who Care: Gemma, Kate and Lucy

Gemma is a Bar Student studying to become a family barrister, and has previously spoken about her background in foster care, and how she uses the experience to turn an adversity into an advantage.

She added: "We are about putting people with care experience on the legal map - getting them a seat at tables they deserve to be at and teaching them to see the strengths being care experienced can bring."

Co-founder and CEO of LWC Lucy Barnes, was placed into a foster care arrangement when she was 13 and experienced first-hand the difficulties and challenges of becoming a barrister.

She said: “I co-founded Lawyers Who Care CIC because I didn’t want others to experience the barriers I faced when entering the legal profession. I did not have parental support, social capital, access to networking or financial assistance to support myself when undertaking unpaid work experience. Furthermore, people make assumptions about care-experienced people and fail to see us holistically as people who can bring unique skills and talents to the table. I want LWC to erase the stigma associated with being care-experienced and show that we can be lawyers too.”

Kate Aubrey-Johnson, who studied at the University of Sussex, is a leading youth justice and children’s rights barrister and the co-author of the Dare to Care, a guide for criminal lawyers representing care-experienced young people.

She said: “I co-founded Lawyers Who Care CIC because every young person deserves the chance to pursue their dreams, and if a care experienced young person’s ambition is to become a lawyer, then they deserve the same chance to achieve their potential.”

LWC will champion aspiring lawyers from care-experienced backgrounds and build an inclusive and diverse legal community. LWC seeks to overcome the specific barriers care-experienced people face when entering the legal profession and improve overall life outcomes for care leavers.

It aims to build a sense of community and belonging for care-experienced young people to feel seen in the legal profession for who they are, erasing stigma and empowering care-experienced aspiring lawyers to achieve successful legal careers.