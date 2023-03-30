Plans to open special education facilities at schools in Newhaven and Peacehaven will move ahead to the next stage.

On Tuesday (March 28), East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education Bob Standley agreed to move forward with plans to open specialist facilities at both Denton Community Primary School in Newhaven and Meridian Community Primary School in Peacehaven.

The facilities would each provide support for up to eight pupils who have Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), including autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved following a statutory consultation, the facilities would be the latest of several established by the county council in recent years, as the authority is seeking to increase SEND places in light of a rise in children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs).

Denton Community Primary School and Nursery.

The statutory consultations are set to begin in April with the results expected to come back for a final decision by Cllr Standley in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad