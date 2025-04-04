Oakwood School children take part in Sustainability Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oakwood are committed to ensuring their pupils are engaged with the school's sustainability goals. The Senior Leadership Team of the school wish for pupils of all ages to understand their relationship with and responsibility to our natural world.

To that end, Oakwood's Sustainability Team, made up of several members of staff from various departments across the school, developed a Sustainability Week for all the children to engage with.

Themes for the days varied from thinking about fashion and consumerism to our use of resources and climate change.

The children also enjoyed a day off timetable with workshops, a visit from the team at Refilled Chichester and time in our environment.