Ocklynge Junior School introduce their exciting new play initiative

After months of preparation, to include training, community collections and onsite development, Ocklynge are now seeing their new play scheme, OPAL, come to life through the eyes and enjoyment of their learners.

In an era where technology dominates children's lives, the Ocklynge staff team have taken a remarkable step towards reconnecting young minds with the wonders of the natural environment, rekindling imagination and sparking joy through traditional ‘play’.

By embracing the OPAL Primary Programme, the school has revolutionised its approach to education through play, fostering a positive impact on students' wellbeing, bolstered academic performance and improved environmental consciousness.

OPAL - 10'ft sandpit, a great addition being enjoyed by the children of Ocklynge.

For those of you who may not have previously heard of the Outdoor Play and Learning (OPAL) Scheme, the programme aims to facilitate a more traditional experience in terms of play, for primary school children. With a focus on promoting physical activity, exploration, and environmental awareness, this initiative has gained recognition for its ability to enhance children's cognitive, social, and emotional development.

All of which enhance the mindset of children, enabling them to transition from play to learning with renewed energy and focus. A transition that has already proven successful at Ocklynge, with teachers already noticing an improvement when the children are coming back into the classroom.

With transformative change in mind, Ocklynge clearly recognises the immense value of outdoor play and learning in nurturing students' creativity, problem-solving skills, and resilience. At Ocklynge the importance of engaging opportunities for the ‘whole child’ is evident and demonstrable by its holistic learning environment.

Through introducing OPAL, children now have regular opportunities to explore the school's extensive outdoor space, making use of their large field which hosts a wildlife and quiet garden, woodland area complete with willow tunnels and trees for climbing, mud-pit, tyre swings, a huge 10‘ft sandpit, scooter track, dressing up shed, Lego and games area, and much more!

OPAL Play Scheme - enjoying the great outdoors!

The positive impact of the OPAL Primary Programme is evident in various aspects of learner life at Ocklynge Junior School, and one that staff feel will contribute fully to healthy and ‘good’ attendance at school. OPAL has invigorated the children’s enthusiasm for learning and fosters a sense of responsibility towards the environment and an appreciation for their wider community.

Following various parent-pleas and online requests across the school’s prevalent social media platforms, the school has been shown huge generosity through both its parent/carer community and from those further afield. Ocklynge have spoken of their gratitude towards its local business community, who have rallied and supported the project by giving donations and equipment as well as contributing through the school’s GoFundMe page. Staff have encouraged the children to recognise this generosity and contribution to them and the school, embedding a sense of ‘community spirit’ across the town.

Mrs Bode, Deputy Headteacher and leader of the scheme said: “celebrating the spirit of community and the joy of childhood exploration, we extend heartfelt gratitude to all who have supported our OPAL initiative. Together, we're creating vibrant spaces where children thrive, play, and discover the wonders of the world around them. Your generosity and dedication are shaping a brighter future for our children, one filled with laughter, curiosity, and endless possibilities."

In an era where children's lives are increasingly dominated by screens, Ocklynge Junior School's commitment to their learners is a beacon of positivity, reminding us of the transformative potential of being outdoors and, indeed, play as part of a well-rounded form of education and enjoyment.

Children enjoying the chance to interact and play together.