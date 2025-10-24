Official opening of renovated sports pitch celebrated at Hailsham Academy

The funding provided by the local organisations was used to provide essential upgrades to the facility, including the replacement of the astro carpet and the installation of new LED lighting. The pitch at the Academy’s Secondary Phase is now in full use. The work safeguards the future of community-use hockey at this site.

Representatives including Wealden District Council’s Councillor Kelvin Williams joined Hailsham Academy staff, partners, and students on Wednesday 22 October, to celebrate the official opening of the facility with speeches, a ribbon cutting ceremony and to watch hockey games played on the newly renovated pitch.

Anna Robinson, Executive Headteacher of MARK Education Trust, with Natalie Chamberlain and Tom Redman, Headteachers of Hailsham Academy, and Max Dyer, Head of PE, said:

"We are delighted to officially open our new Astro pitch – a much-needed resource for both our school and the wider community. As a school, we have been working to raise funds to improve this vital facility, but the renovations would not have been possible without the generous grant of £216,406 from Wealden District Council.

"We are also extremely fortunate to have the support of Hailsham Town Council and Hailsham Hockey Club, who through fundraising, member donations and financial planning over the years, have together contributed £25,000 towards this project.

"On behalf of all students, staff, and trustees at Hailsham Academy, we would like to thank our parents and carers, Wealden District Council, Hailsham Hockey Club and Hailsham Town Council for their part in securing this outcome for our school and wider community. The completion of this campaign represents a real boost for school sport and for community activities alike.”

The school has extended special thanks to Hailsham Active for their invaluable support throughout the campaign.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said:

“The renovation of the school’s hockey pitch is a vital investment in the health, wellbeing, and future of both the school and the wider community. This project forms part of the councils ongoing adopted wellbeing strategies to support local communities by providing upgrading of local sport infrastructure.”

The pitch is now in use and is available to hire to other local sports clubs.

Please contact Play Sport UK for further information or email booking enquiries to [email protected].

1 . Contributed Representatives including Wealden District Council’s Councillor Kelvin Williams joined Hailsham Academy staff, partners, and students on Wednesday 22 October, to celebrate the official opening of the facility. Photo: Submitted

