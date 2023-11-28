Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bohunt School Worthing – a mixed secondary school in Broadwater Road which is part of the Bohunt Education Trust (BET) – has been rated as ‘good’ after an inspection in October.

Inspectors were visiting for the first time since September 2018, when the school was given the same grade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Paul Collins said: “I am very pleased with this Ofsted report, which reflects our ambition to deliver an excellent, innovative education for every single student at our school. We’re very proud that Ofsted has recognised our effective teaching and learning, and our impressive approach to delivering the curriculum across subject areas.

Bohunt School Worthing has been rated as ‘good’ after an inspection in October. Photo contributed

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank all our staff for their commitment to going above and beyond for every student at our school, and to our wonderful students and the wider school community for their continued collaboration and support.”

The inspectors noted that the trust’s vision of ‘enjoy, achieve, and respect’ is ‘being realised at this school’.

The report added: “The school and trust work together to ensure that the best interests of pupils are met. Pupils enjoy their learning and achieve well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere in the school that makes pupils feel safe. Pupils have warm relationships with staff, who know them well. Pupils are taught to show respect for others. Pupils have great confidence in staff to sort out any problems that they face.

"The QR code system for reporting any concerns is widely used and trusted by pupils. Pupils are very clear about the school’s expectations for behaviour. The vast majority conduct themselves well in class.

"They settle to their work quickly and cooperate with staff. There is little disruption in lessons, although there is sometimes boisterous behaviour in crowded corridors and social spaces.”

Ofsted noted that the school ‘offers an exceptional number’ of extra-curricular clubs, activities, and trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These cater for a wide range of pupils’ talents and interests, including sport and the arts,” the inspectors said. “For example, all Year 7 pupils take part in the ‘big day out’ team-building trip."

The school was pleased that inspectors complimented the teaching and learning provision, ‘recognising that the curriculum is well-planned and

ambitious’.

The school said it was ‘most important’ that Ofsted’s ‘overwhelmingly positive’ view was ‘similarly shared by parents and carers’.

Staff were praised for their good subject knowledge and for teaching enthusiastically, alongside delivering succesfully the ‘broad and ambitious’ curriculum developed by the school and trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors noted that the school is very well led and managed, with the trust providing ‘valuable expertise and support’ to school leaders and staff, with staff receiving good training.

Ofsted commended the improvements made to the mathematics curriculum, which have been successful, and students achieve well in this subject, in line with other subject areas.

It was also noted that staff understand the needs of pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

This includes the school’s prioritisation of literacy, with a ‘sharp focus’ on identifying and helping students who require additional support and ensuring they improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One parent, ‘reflecting the views of many’, commented: “There really is something for everyone. The school is welcoming and has such a happy, positive vibe.”

There did remain some room for improvement.

The inspectors wrote: “Sometimes, pupils are not clear about how to improve their work to achieve the ambitious goals that they have been set. This is more common in key stage 3 and in the foundation subjects. When this happens, it can hinder pupils’ learning.

"The assessment of pupils’ work towards their longer-term goals does not always leave pupils with a clear enough understanding of what they need to do to improve. The school should ensure that the good practice that exists, particularly in the core subjects, is spread across the curriculum.

“The planned PSHE curriculum is not always delivered effectively. Some aspects of pupils’ learning do not always develop as they should. The school need to ensure that pupils learn as well in this area as they do in the subject curriculum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad