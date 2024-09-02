Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ofsted is axing single-word headline ratings for schools in a major shake-up.

The ‘outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate’ scale has been scrapped with immediate effect.

Schools will instead receive a report card with grades across four categories.

Ofsted is scrapping single-word judgements when inspecting schools with immediate effect. Instead it will be replaced by a report card system aimed at helping parents better understand a school’s strengths and weaknesses.

The government announced plans for the major shake-up on Monday (2 September) morning as students in England and Wales prepare to return to class after the summer holidays. As part of the change, the parents will see how the school is judged and scored across four categories.

Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary, said: “The need for Ofsted reform to drive high and rising standards for all our children in every school is overwhelmingly clear. The removal of headline grades is a generational reform and a landmark moment for children, parents, and teachers.”

Why are single-word judgements being scrapped?

For years, schools have received a headline rating - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - after an inspection by Ofsted. However the government has described it as a reductive method that fails to provide a fair and accurate assessment of overall school performance across a range of areas.

The Education Secretary adds: “Single headline grades are low information for parents and high stakes for schools. Parents deserve a much clearer, much broader picture of how schools are performing – that’s what our report cards will provide.”

The changes have come into immediate effect for the 2025 academic school year. But how will schools be graded now?

Labour announces Ofsted report card system

Instead of a single-word judgements, schools will instead receive grades across four different sub-categories as part of a report card. It includes: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership & management.

The government says recent data shows that report cards are supported by 77% of parents. And there will continue to be intervention with poorly performing schools to ensure high school standards for children.

The Education Secretary said: “This government will make inspection a more powerful, more transparent tool for driving school improvement. We promised change, and now we are delivering.”

What has the reaction to the announcement been?

Jason Elsom, Chief Executive of Parentkind, said: “Most parents understand the need for school inspection, but they want that inspection to help schools to improve as well as giving a verdict on the quality of education their children are receiving. When we spoke to parents about what was important to them, their children being happy at school was a big talking point and should not be overlooked.”

Paul Whiteman, General Secretary of National Association of Headteachers, added: “The scrapping of overarching grades is a welcome interim measure. We have been clear that simplistic one-word judgements are harmful, and we are pleased the government has taken swift action to remove them.

“School leaders recognise the need for accountability but it must be proportionate and fair and so we are pleased to see a stronger focus on support for schools instead of heavy-handed intervention. There is much work to do now in order to design a fundamentally different long-term approach to inspection and we look forward to working with the government to achieve that.”

What do you think of the decision to scrap single-word headline judgements for Ofsted reports? Do you agree with it - and is the report card the best replacement? Let us know in the comments.