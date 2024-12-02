Olympian visits children at Ore primary school

Ore Village Primary Academy were excited to host a visit from Team GB Olympian Heather Olver this week.

Heather Olver is an English badminton player.

Her career highlights so far include mixed team and mixed doubles silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, European women’s doubles bronze, and reaching the final of the 2013 London Grand Prix Gold and Scottish Open.

She also competed at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.

Heather Olver with OVPA pupils

The visit was organised by The Great Athletes programme, run by Sportivater Limited, a social enterprise that has partnered with The Kemnal Academies Trust to organise fundraising events led by an elite athlete. Great Athletes' mission is to inspire children to be active, resilient, and healthy, while supporting elite athletes to train and inspire the next generation.

The whole school took part in a fun sponsored fitness circuit alongside Heather, coming together at the end of the morning to celebrate the success of the event.

Heather shared her journey of starting badminton at the age of 6 and shared her top tips for being determined and resilient.

Miss Yates, our PE Lead, was challenged to a shuttle challenge cheered on by the pupils, showing one of Heather’s training activities. It was inspirational to hear how Heather had become so successful.

Ore Village Primary will receive 60% of the funds to spend on activities, services or equipment to promote physical activity. What a great way to start the morning!