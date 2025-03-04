Olympians deliver exclusive training session at Eastbourne College

Eastbourne College’s growing reputation in competitive swimming attracted a world-class line-up of coaches for an exclusive training clinic on Thursday 27 February.

Elite swimmers from St Andrew’s Prep and Eastbourne Swimming Club joined the College’s top swimmers, offering high-level athletes from the area the opportunity to benefit from the clinic.

The clinic was led by Mel Marshall, coach to Adam Peaty, who has won three Olympic gold medals and eight world titles. Marshall, a former World No. 1, double Olympian, and six-time Commonwealth Games medallist, joined the clinic via Zoom from Australia to share her experience and expertise, inspiring the swimmers on their own competitive journeys. The on-site coaching team also brought a wealth of experience. Pool sessions were delivered by Grant Turner, a London 2012 Olympian and Mel Marshall Swim Inspiration (MMSI) Head Coach, and Ian Hulme, a former international swimmer. In addition, Tiff Williams, a performance nutritionist, delivered a workshop on fuelling the body appropriately for training. She was supported by Suzanne Gumbrell, Scottish Swimming's 2023 Development Coach of the Year, and Megan Moss, a former national swimmer.

Eastbourne College is currently top of the table in the Schools Super League in the South East and is seeded first for the finals later this month. Recent competitive swimming successes include eleven gold, six silver, and nine bronze medals won at the Independent Schools Individual National Finals, while the Boys’ Relay Team clinched the medley and freestyle relay titles at the Independent Small Schools Championships.

The clinic highlights Eastbourne College’s commitment to sporting excellence, providing elite swimmers in the area with access to world-class coaching in the College’s state-of-the-art swimming and training facilities.

Mel Marshall said, 'I am incredibly excited to work with the school and am incredibly passionate about making sure that young swimmers get access to high level coaching. Being able to offer inspirational pitstops along a swimmer’s journey to help accelerate and keep them motivated for what is a hard and long journey is an absolute privilege. I am also very proud of the MMSI Team.”

Mike Harrison, Director of Sport at Eastbourne College, said: “This event reinforces our reputation as a leading independent school for sport. We were thrilled to host such an esteemed group of coaches. The clinic was a wonderful opportunity for our athletes to learn from the very best, and I have no doubt the experience inspired and challenged them.”

Jess Simmonds, Head of Swimming at Eastbourne College and a former national swimmer, said: “Eastbourne College embraces a holistic approach to athlete development, ensuring that our swimmers understand the vital connection between peak performance and overall health and well-being. The clinic reinforced that balance, emphasising how mental and physical health are integral to long-term success.”