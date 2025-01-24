Open Letter from the Executive Principal of Ark Alexandra Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dear Members of the Hastings Community, Creating one of the UK’s top secondary schools in Hastings. One of my fondest childhood memories is of time spent in Hastings with my family, who still live in the local area today. For my sisters and I, the short journey down the A21 was always filled with excitement as we looked forward to spending long days with our cousins by the sea and enjoying the beautiful East Sussex countryside.

Now, as a parent myself, Hastings is the local destination of choice for trips with my wife and our two young children. The town has always occupied a special place in my heart.

When I returned to Hastings in the capacity of Executive Principal of Ark Alexandra Academy in the autumn of 2023, it was clear that the landscape for secondary education in the town needed to change.

For many years, education in Hastings has been the subject of local reorganisations and government initiatives, all of which have failed to bring about sustained improvement. This is particularly evident in the town’s secondary schools, where outcomes for children remain in the bottom 1% nationally.

Ark Alexandra Academy

It is clear to me that the children of Hastings have enormous potential, but this will never be fulfilled all the while our schools are blighted by disruptive behaviour. There is nothing ‘inclusive’ about schools which are characterised by disorder. Disruption in our schools is particularly challenging for more vulnerable children, including those with special educational needs (SEN). Low standards, a lack of aspiration, poor attendance and irresponsible online behaviour from a minority of adults in the local community must be tackled head on if we are to bring about the change our children deserve.

We must shield local children from the soft bigotry of low expectations, so often repeated to me, that ‘you can't have high expectations for local children because Hastings is just different’ or that ‘what works in the best schools won’t work for the children of Hastings’. It is this flawed belief that has held local children back for so long. My experience of Hastings children is that the higher you set the bar, the more they rise to the challenge!

With more years of school leadership experience behind us than I care to mention, which includes turning around schools in some of the toughest communities, I am certain our leadership team has developed a plan for Ark Alexandra Academy which will succeed. This plan includes a team of experienced school leaders and staff who are steadfastly committed to our community. We are determined to re-write the script for the children of Hastings.

But the approach we are using at Ark Alexandra Academy is unapologetically different. It is research-informed and based on what the best schools do. We can create one of the UK’s leading secondary schools, right here in Hastings, but this requires a new way of thinking about education in the town. Our approach gives local families real choice about the type of education they want for their children.

First and foremost, we place a primacy on traditional values such as good discipline and respect. At Ark Alexandra Academy, we value smart uniform and believe that a focus on high academic standards, including homework, is best for our students. We insist on students being organised, kind and independent, because we know this will set them up for success in the future. This approach to education creates an inclusive, safe and calm environment where all students, including those with SEN, can flourish and fulfil their potential. Staff work hard to maintain high standards at the Academy every day, and they do so because they care deeply about our students.

We have invested in our Combined Cadets Force (CCF) programme and extended our extracurricular clubs offer. Music, dance, drama, art and sport are highly valued at the Academy. Students receive recognition when they do the right thing with extra rewards, trips and activities such as silent discos and Lazer Tag. We have re-launched our traditional House system with interhouse competitions and sports, which our students love. We have also developed our outreach work through the joint use of school facilities with local community groups.

We are proud to be a mobile phone free school. Since introducing this policy in September 2024, we have seen a transformation in standards at the Academy.

Safeguarding incidents linked to mobile phones have been eliminated from the Academy and children report feeling liberated by this policy. Our students are no longer plagued by cyber-bullying, upskirting, sexting or exposure to indecent images on mobile phones. Their mental health is now protected from the perpetual and addictive ‘ping’ of social media. Phones have been replaced with a renewed focus on education and more time spent outside with friends, as children relearn the value of face-to-face communication.

Our students must leave phones at home with their parents, and this means they experience all the wellbeing and mental health benefits of a digital detox before and after school too. Students are safer on their journey to and from school, because they are not focused on a phone screen when crossing the road. They are less likely to become the victim of a crime when they travel between home and school because they do not carry expensive phones on their person, which can be a target for theft.

However, we recognise that not everyone will agree with our phone policy, and we respect the right of parents to choose whether they wish to send their child to a mobile phone free school. It was disappointing, but not unexpected, to see an uptick in student mobility in September, but we remain committed to helping all members of our community to understand why there can be no place for mobile phones in schools. Many families have joined our school since September because they want their child to attend a traditional, mobile phone free school.

As part of our school improvement programme, in September 2024 we also reorganised the Academy into two campuses, which means students and staff now benefit from all the advantages of a smaller school arrangement whilst maintaining the opportunities afforded by a larger organisation.

Our improvement strategy is already having a positive impact on students at Ark Alexandra Academy. Since September, attendance has improved significantly and is now in line with national figures. Suspension rates have nearly halved, as students adapt to the new higher standards. Academic outcomes in the recent GCSE mock examinations are the strongest we have ever seen at the Academy. Enrolment in our extra-curricular programme is at a record high, and we are proud of our students for achieving nearly 450,000 positive reward points already this year.

Our improvement programme has also significantly enhanced staff recruitment and retention. Many staff members live in the local community and send their children to the Academy.

The improvement journey at Ark Alexandra Academy is well underway and we are excited about the future and what this means for the town. We want to bring the Hastings community with us on this journey. We are proud of what we are achieving at the Academy and hope you will visit us soon.

Yours sincerely,

Mr R Spiers

Executive Principal