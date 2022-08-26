Our Lady of Sion in Worthing records 99 per cent GCSE pass rate

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GCSE celebrations at Our Lady of Sion in Worthing

The school recorded a 99 per cent pass rate, with 37 per cent of all grades at the highest, 9 and 8. Many subjects – including English and maths – saw a 100 per cent pass rate.

Head teacher Steven Jeffery said: Our Class of 2022 should be immensely proud of themselves. Their results exemplify years of hard work, focus, resilience and persistence.

"Achievement like this comes from core motivation, an aspiration to achieve full potential and an affirmative relationship between teacher and student.

"The home/school partnershipis also essential in each step along the journey towards academic excellence, and we therefore celebrate these results with teachers and parents, too.

"We keep on hearing about how the pandemic has negatively impacted the life-chances of young people and how education was catastrophically marred due to the disruption to face-to-face schooling. In spite of those seismic challenges, these young people scaled those enormous obstacles, reaching the highest echelons of excellence in their GCSE exams.

"Effort, along with that vital positive mind-set and unfailing intrinsic drive have been demonstrated in droves by this exceptional group of young people. Congratulations!”

