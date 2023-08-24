BREAKING
'Outstanding' GCSE exam results for students at Horsham's Tanbridge House School

Tanbridge House School in Horsham has announced ‘another outstanding set of exam results for the Class of 2023.’
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST

The school says that 85 per cent of its of students achieved a Grade 4 or above in both English and Maths.

Headteacher Mark Sheridan said he was thrilled with the results. “At Tanbridge House School, we are immensely proud of what our students have achieved this year. Their success is well deserved and a just reward for the commitment, hard work, and dedication they showed throughout the academic year.

“I would like to thank our parents and carers for their continued support as well as Tanbridge House School staff who worked incredibly hard to ensure that our students have been cared for and have continued to receive the best education possible.

"We have ensured that students have been given every chance to succeed and pursue their chosen next steps.

“This year, GCSE results in England were expected to return to pre-pandemic levels, which were generally lower than in recent years – however our results have maintained the exceptional outcomes that we are renowned for.

“I am delighted for all the students that have just left us who are fulfilling our aspiration for every student to be the best that they can be.”

