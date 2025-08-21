Outstanding GCSE outcomes for Year 11 students at Seaford Head School
Fourteen students secured at least 10 GCSEs at grades at 7 – 9 including Jaeli Tan, Joseph Roden, Emily Burch, Alfie Johns Wood and Jasmine Stirling. Other top achievers at the school included Oscar Cao (8 grade 9s) and Martha Rabuszko (5 grade 9s).
Mr Wayne Beverley, the Head of Year who had worked with the year group since they joined the school in Year 7, commented: “This is my proudest day in education. I am obviously biased, but I always said that this is the best year group that has ever been through the school and today I have been proved right!
"It is not just the exceptional individual results; these students were so kind and supportive of each other throughout their time at the school.”
Rudy Clemente who secured 9 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s is progressing onto the Seaford Head Sixth Form to study Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics said: “I love the Sciences, and I can’t wait to start my A-Levels. I am thinking about doing an Astro Physics degree in the future and I know my teachers here will help me achieve this ambition.
"Their support and encouragement has helped me to secure these grades and I know it will be the same at A Level.”
Bob Ellis, the Headteacher, commented: “It is wonderful that our Sixth Form has received a record number of applications this year so that our students can continue on their exciting educational journey with us. It will also be fantastic to welcome the brightest and the best students from our local secondary schools into the Sixth Form.
"Although today the focus is quite rightly on our amazing students who I am so proud of, I must also pay tribute to our amazing team of staff. Every adult who works at Seaford Head School is committed to ensuring that our young people secure the very best outcomes and today we see the result of this dedication.”