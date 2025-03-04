'Outstanding' school in Worthing gives its pupils 'the wings to fly and space to grow'
The report states that 'pupil behaviour is exemplary and that pupils understand what it means to be inclusive, creative, ambitious and nurturing', the the school's 'I can' values.
The report observed that 'the school has developed an ambitious and well-sequenced curriculum, which is delivered with great expertise across the school.' 'Children benefit from a vocabulary-rich setting that develops their early language and communication skills successfully.' 'Storytime is a joyous part of the day' and 'children quickly gain the knowledge and skills they need to become confident readers'.
The report states that 'Staff have been very well trained in how to support pupils with additional needs and adapt activities successfully. As a result, pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities acheive exceptionally well.'
'Pupils benefit greatly from the impressive personal development programme' including how to 'identify their feelings, how to be good friends, how to identify potentially risky situations and how to be physically healthy.' the report noted.
Becky Wycherley, Headteacher, said 'This is a huge achievement and I am incredibly proud of the whole Springfield community that work so hard to ensure they deliver the best all-round education for our little children.'
Parents sincerely appreciate the school's efforts to ensure to ensure their children flourish with one parent saying 'Springfield is a gem of a school, full of warm, caring and dedicated staff.'