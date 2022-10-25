Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the South East, 8.8% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 16.7% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 8,312 primary and 16,978 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which Crawley area primary schools are the hardest to get into.

1. Woodgate Primary School, Pease Pottage Woodgate Primary School had 19 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 10 of these were offered places. This means 9 or 47.4% did not get a place.

2. Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School, Crawley Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School had 85 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 58 of these were offered places. This means 27 or 31.8% did not get a place.

3. Ashurst Wood Primary School, Ashurstwood Ashurst Wood Primary School had 28 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 20 of these were offered places. This means 8 or 28.6% did not get a place.

4. Forge Wood Primary School, Crawley Forge Wood Primary School had 78 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 60 of these were offered places. This means 18 or 23.1% did not get a place.