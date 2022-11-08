Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the South East, 8.8% of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school and 16.7% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 8,312 primary and 16,978 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in the Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle areas are the hardest to get into.

1. All Saints Church of England Primary School, Sidley All Saints Church of England Primary School had 45 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 30 of these were offered places. This means 15 or 33.3% did not get a place.

2. Icklesham Church of England Primary School, Icklesham Icklesham Church of England Primary School had 22 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 15 of these were offered places. This means 7 or 31.8% did not get a place.

3. Chantry Community Primary School, Bexhill Chantry Community Primary School had 38 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 27 of these were offered places. This means 11 or 28.9% did not get a place.

4. Etchingham Church of England Primary School, Etchingham Etchingham Church of England Primary School had 20 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 15 of these were offered places. This means 5 or 25% did not get a place.