Principal Mrs Sarah Bakhtiari did the honours, throwing the giant pancake while teams of year-six pupils eagerly waited in the four corners, ready to scramble and collect as much pancake as possible when it landed.

Mrs Bakhtiari said: “Whilst the pancake, weighing in at 3.2kg, wasn't destined to win any awards, the children certainly were with their enthusiasm, camaraderie and their willingness to, quite literally, throw themselves into the scramble! They did this in front of an audience of our whole school community, with Little Lions to year 11 cheering them on, in equal parts rooting for their house and for one another.”