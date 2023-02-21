Pancake Scramble 2023 sees the whole of Shoreham College celebrating
The whole of Shoreham College was out in force on Pancake Day 2023 for some flipping good fun, with students cheering on their respective houses in the annual Pancake Scramble.
Principal Mrs Sarah Bakhtiari did the honours, throwing the giant pancake while teams of year-six pupils eagerly waited in the four corners, ready to scramble and collect as much pancake as possible when it landed.
Mrs Bakhtiari said: “Whilst the pancake, weighing in at 3.2kg, wasn't destined to win any awards, the children certainly were with their enthusiasm, camaraderie and their willingness to, quite literally, throw themselves into the scramble! They did this in front of an audience of our whole school community, with Little Lions to year 11 cheering them on, in equal parts rooting for their house and for one another.”
Congratulations go to the triumphant winners, Isaac, Rufus, Freddie and Hattie from Rodney House, who won £20 for collecting a whopping 1.3kg of pancake.