Paul Guinery is first autumn guest for Chichester Music Society

Paul Guinery

Paul studied piano at the Royal College of Music then English language at Queen’s College, Oxford. He has recorded solo Rachmaninov works and 20th-century English music and is the author of Delius and his Music.

As a BBC3 announcer he has presented classical programmes including the Proms.

Paul also has a very special interest in light English music of the early 20th century – the topic of his lecture recital in the Chapel of the Ascension, Bishop Otter Campus, University of Chichester, PO19 6PE.

Tickets are £15 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/chichester-music-society; details of membership of the society are available on www.chichestermusicsociety.org.uk

Also coming up this season, also in the Chapel of the Ascension:

October 18 – Rosamunde Trio.

CMS chairman Chris Hough said: “Formed in 2002, the Rosamunde has covered a large part of the piano trio repertoire including all the trios of Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Brahms and Shostakovich. The trio has toured extensively in the UK on 25 occasions and has also performed in festivals and major venues across the world.

"A rare opportunity to hear them in Chichester!”

November 8 – Chichester University Chamber Orchestra.

“In this special concert, the orchestra will feature music for the baroque trumpet, performing on trumpets presented to the orchestra by CMS last year."

December 13 – CMS Bursary Holders Concert.

“This is a special benefit event for Christmas and features some of our recent bursary holders. A retiring collection will be made at the end of the concert and all proceeds will go to CMS charities for the benefit of future bursary award winners and the purchase of musical instruments.