Pennthorpe launches free ‘Family Club at Pennthorpe’ for children aged 1 to 3

Pennthorpe is delighted to announce the launch of its new initiative, Family Club at Pennthorpe.

This exciting initiative has been designed to offer families engaging and enriching activities, tailored specifically for children aged 1 to 3.

Open to both members of the existing Pennthorpe community and the wider community, these sessions are entirely free of charge, ensuring accessibility for all.

Each session will be led by specialist teachers and offers a rotating programme of activities, including:

Yoga with Victoria Tso, Pennthorpe

• Yoga with Mrs Victoria Tso, Pennthorpe’s resident children’s yoga expert, focusing on mindfulness and movement.

• Forest School with Mr James Davis, Head of Early Years and Outdoor Learning, fostering a love of nature and outdoor exploration.

• Rhyme Time with Georgina Richardson, encouraging language development and musical joy through songs and rhymes.

Running weekly on Thursdays from 9am to 10am, Family Club will take place on-site at Pennthorpe, in Rudgwick. These sessions will begin on Thursday, February 27 with yoga, the scheduled timetable is as follows:

Forest School at Pennthorpe

• 27th February - Yoga session.

• 6th March - Play and Coffee session.

• 13th March - Forest School session.

• 20th March - Play and Coffee session.

Rhyme Time at Pennthorpe

• 27th March - Rhyme Time session.

Head of Pennthorpe, Mr Chris Murray, shared his enthusiasm for the programme: “We’re proud to launch Family Club at Pennthorpe as a way to welcome the wider community to our school and ensure that workshops like these, and their benefits, are accessible to everyone. These sessions provide a wonderful opportunity for families to learn and try new things together in a supportive and inclusive environment.”

Families interested in attending can register for sessions via Eventbrite – www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/family-club-pennthorpe-103390223661

For more information, please contact us directly at [email protected].