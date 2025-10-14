Calls to improve pedestrian safety in Newhaven are set to go in front of a senior county councillor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday (October 20), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is set to consider a petition calling on the authority to both install a zebra crossing on Lewes Road and lower its speed limit to 20mph.

Petitioners say the calls were prompted by a serious collision on the road in June, which involved a young child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition, which has been signed by 770 people, reads: “A recent serious accident involving a small child warrants immediate action. We urge the East Sussex County Council to install road safety measures, enforceable by law, immediately to avoid any further accidents.”

Lewes Road Newhaven. Image via Google Maps.

It adds: “Lewes Road connects the town centre to many residential areas with a high proportion of families. It is near a school, playground, community centre and nature area. It is also known for speedy and dangerous driving and a hill that reduces driver visibility. It is a high foot traffic area and should be recognised as such. The county council must take immediate action to make it more safe.”

The petition is supported by Lewes MP James McCleary, who also represents the area as its county councillor.

In a statement issued ahead of the meeting, Mr McCleary said: “I was proud to help lead this campaign alongside local residents who’ve worked tirelessly to make Lewes Road safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I raised the incident that triggered this campaign directly with the Prime Minister at PMQs, and I’ll continue pushing for action until these changes are delivered.

“Slower speeds and a proper crossing will make a real difference for families, older residents and anyone walking or cycling in Newhaven. Improving safety on Lewes Road and the A259 has been one of my key priorities, and this shows what we can achieve when our community speaks with one voice.”

In a report to Cllr Dowling, officers say the petitioners’ proposals are currently in the process of being assessed for possible inclusion within the council’s programme of local transport improvements.

They say the results of this assessment could see the proposals taken forward for a detailed appraisal, if they meet a benchmark score. The results of the assessment are expected to be published next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers go on to note how the council undertook a speed survey of the road last month. This indicated that the average speed of drivers is 27mph for northbound traffic and 24mph for southbound traffic.

These results, officers say, indicate that traffic calming measures would be required for a 20mph speed to be effective on the road.

The report also notes collision data for the stretch of road provided by Sussex Police. This data, officers said, recorded one serious and three slight personal injury crashes over the past three years. Officers say speed was not considered to be a factor in any of these collisions.