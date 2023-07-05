Photo gallery: a look back at the Year 6 leavers from 2009 in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Horsted Keynes and Hurstpierpoint
This week’s Mid Sussex Times (Thursday, July 6) is full of photos of 2023’s Year 6 leavers from schools across the district.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST
We decided to have a look through our photo archive and found these fun pictures from 2009.
The gallery below shows Year 6 leavers from 14 years ago, who should have all been 11 at the time. Now they would all be 25 years old.
How time flies! Can you spot anyone you know?
