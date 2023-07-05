NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

Photo gallery: a look back at the Year 6 leavers from 2009 in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Horsted Keynes and Hurstpierpoint

This week’s Mid Sussex Times (Thursday, July 6) is full of photos of 2023’s Year 6 leavers from schools across the district.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

We decided to have a look through our photo archive and found these fun pictures from 2009.

The gallery below shows Year 6 leavers from 14 years ago, who should have all been 11 at the time. Now they would all be 25 years old.

How time flies! Can you spot anyone you know?

For breaking news from across Sussex visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Danehill C of E Primary School Year 6 leavers

1. Danehill C of E Primary School

Danehill C of E Primary School Year 6 leavers Photo: Steve Robards

Warninglid Year 6 leavers in 2009

2. Warninglid

Warninglid Year 6 leavers in 2009 Photo: Steve Robards

Great Walstead School leavers in Lindfield

3. Great Walstead School

Great Walstead School leavers in Lindfield Photo: Steve Robards

Year 6 leavers at Sheddingdean Community Primary School in 2009.

4. Sheddingdean Community Primary School

Year 6 leavers at Sheddingdean Community Primary School in 2009. Photo: Steve Robards

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Burgess HillHaywards HeathSussex