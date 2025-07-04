Teams from senior schools and colleges took part in the event at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

The day featured presentations from the students in the Norfolk Pavilion where they revealed how they constructed their drones from scratch.

It then featured two contests in the Abergavenny Building where students had to race their drones around an obstacle course and also pick up a ‘payload’.

Professor Winfried Hensinger of Quantum Technologies opened the challenge at 9.30am and High Sheriff Tim Fooks was there to watch the ‘Race Challenge’ and present the awards.

A full report on this event will be in the Mid Sussex Times soon.

1 . Mid Sussex STEM Challenge 2025 Imberhorne School Photo: Lawrence Smith

2 . Mid Sussex STEM Challenge 2025 Downlands' drone number 1 Photo: Lawrence Smith

3 . Mid Sussex STEM Challenge 2025 Mid Sussex STEM Challenge 2025 Photo: Lawrence Smith