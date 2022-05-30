The children wore red, white and blue and were photographed joyfully waving their flags to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign.
Last week the students designed and made jubilee products in Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) as well.
This was part of a competition run by the Friends of Bolnore Village Primary School, which culminated in a Jubilee tea party for the winners.
Office manager Tracy Mennecillo said: “Our children and staff also love an occasion to dress up so this has given us the opportunity to acknowledge the union flag in style.”
