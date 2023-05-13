Pictures and video: Shoreham parents stage protest march after dozens of children allocated school miles away in Worthing
Parents in Shoreham have staged a protest march after dozens of primary pupils were not offered a place at any of their three preferred schools.
The protest march started in Adur Recreation Ground at around 10am this [Saturday, May 13] morning.
Parents have demanded West Sussex County Council reverse the decision to send 28 children from Swiss Gardens Primary School, in Shoreham, to St Andrew’s CE High School, in Worthing.
St Andrew’s is miles away from any of the pupils’ homes and was rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted during an inspection last April.
You can view a selection of photos from today’s march in the gallery below, and a video of the rally at the top of the page.
Photos and video are courtesy of Eddie Mitchell.