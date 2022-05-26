PICTURES: Animal therapy with llamas in Hampden Park

The Parkland Federation in Hampden Park, made up of the infant and primary school, is home to two llamas, chickens, and ducks.
Jo Hollobone, one of the staff members at Parkland, said, “It’s really good for the children – it has a really calming impact on the students from every year group. The llamas like being around the children too.”
1. The Parkland School Federation animal therapy (Pic by Jon Rigby)
The Parkland School Federation animal therapy (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9
2. Animal therapy with llamas (photo from The Parkland Federation)
Animal therapy with llamas (photo from The Parkland Federation)
Photo: Animal therapy with llamas (photo from The Parkland Federation)
3. Animal therapy with llamas - the llama birthday cake (photo from The Parkland Federation)
Animal therapy with llamas - the llama birthday cake (photo from The Parkland Federation)
Photo: Animal therapy with llamas - the llama birthday cake (photo from The Parkland Federation)
4. Animal therapy with llamas (photo from The Parkland Federation)
Animal therapy with llamas (photo from The Parkland Federation)
Photo: Animal therapy with llamas (photo from The Parkland Federation)