PICTURES: Inside the new Hampden Park school opening this year
Summerdown School, which is being built on the land adjacent to Broadwater Way, is set to create 135 local school places for children aged five–16 with autism, complex learning and medical needs, according to a Morgan Sindall Construction spokesperson. Project manager Nick Beaumont said, “Works on the Summerdown School project are progressing well, roof works are nearing completion which means some of the internal fit out has started. The car park area has been constructed and the external play areas for pupils, to the rear of the site, have begun. We are on track for completion in August 2022 and can’t wait to share the new building with pupils.” Here are 17 pictures from the virtual tour and inside the new school. All pictures courtesy of Morgan Sindall Construction.
By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 11:36 am
Updated
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 11:45 am