Pilot project set to revolutionise inclusion of neurodiversity in Sussex schools

The PINS Project is designed to achieve several key objectives:

· Provide early support and interventions at the school level to proactively address mental health challenges.

· Cater to a variety of learning styles, thereby fostering a more inclusive educational environment.

· Foster collaboration between schools and parent carers to ensure a holistic support system.

· Contribute to the evolution of comprehensive Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) provision within schools.

Sussex Health and Care, a collaborative initiative between the NHS and three local authorities, has successfully secured funding from The Department for Education (DfE), Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), and NHS England to spearhead this initiative. This makes Sussex one of the select regions across the nation chosen to participate in this transformative endeavour.

Drawing insights from the ongoing Autism in Schools project, which has garnered acclaim for its impactful interventions in West Sussex, the PINS Project will be rolled out initially across 40 primary schools in Sussex over the course of one year.

This ambitious undertaking will be steered by a collaborative partnership comprising representatives from the NHS, local authority education boards, schools, and Parent Carer Forums. Together, they will explore innovative strategies to support the educational and health needs of students, empowering them to unlock their full potential.

Speaking on the launch of the project, NHS Sussex clinical lead, Bikram Raychaudhuri, said: “Recognising and accommodating neurodiversity within school environments is not only essential for children on the spectrum but for fostering a culture of acceptance and inclusion that benefits all students. By prioritising neurodiversity support in schools, we pave the way for a more equitable and enriching educational experience for every child and also promote better relations with parent-carers.”

As the PINS Project sets sail, anticipation is high for the positive impact it will undoubtedly have on the lives of students across Sussex. Through collaborative efforts and innovative approaches, this initiative promises to set a new standard for inclusive education.