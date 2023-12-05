Plumpton College awarded Queen’s Anniversary Prize, the highest National Honour in education

Plumpton College is celebrating after being awarded the prestigious Queen’s Anniversary Prize for its work in wine education and its impact on the English and Welsh wine sector.

The award is the highest National Honour in education and is granted every two years by the reigning Monarch.

Chair of Governors Julie Dougill and Principal Jeremy Kerswell attended an event at St James’s Palace on November 16 where the Royal Anniversary Trust officially announced the prizes.

Mr Kerswell said: “I am delighted to accept this most prestigious award, not only on behalf of Plumpton College, but for all those who have been part of this journey, and those who continue to shape our curriculum today. It’s a story that has been 40 years in the making but is now more important than ever before. Plumpton College continues to meet the needs of the industry by providing sector-leading graduates, with the right skills for sustained growth within the UK’s wine sector and beyond through our vast alumni network.”

Plumpton College Wine Education and Business Centre. Photo: Christopher Lanaway

Mrs Dougill said: "We are deeply honoured Plumpton College has been announced as a recipient of the Queen’s Anniversary Prize. It is the recognition the industry deserves and a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in wine training and education as leaders in this field.”

Nicola Bates, CEO of WineGB said: “Plumpton has contributed significantly to the development of the UK wine industry over the last decades through training, education and knowledge – their graduates make up many of the business owners, winemakers and viticulturists who drive the work of WineGB.”

Plumpton College said the prize recognises its work as ‘the sole innovator and developer’ of industry-led training and education programmes supporting the growth and sustainability of the English wine industry since 1985. The college said the employer-college partnership has grown from foundation and degree programmes and now offers a Master’s programme, industry CPD and introductory-level wine academies and apprenticeships.

Plumpton College Wine Education & Business Centre. Photo: Christopher Lanaway

