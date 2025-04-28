Positive Ofsted inspection confirms that children flourish at River Beach Primary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

River Beach Primary has enjoyed a positive inspection from Ofsted who reported that children flourish at the three-form entry school. The inspection confirmed that the school is Good in all areas, including the quality of education and behaviour.

The report shared very positive feedback about the school, noting that pupils are enthusiastic and polite, and love learning in an environment which offers an aspirational curriculum and a high quality of teaching.

The inspection, which took place in February 2025, also shared that pupils:

Flourish at this school in an environment of care and aspiration for all.

Show positive attitudes to learning across the school where their enthusiasm is matched by their achievement.

Love reading and before, during and after school the library is a buzz of reading activities.

Dave Ayers, Executive Headteacher at River Beach Primary, Rhona Wilkinson, Head of School (right) and Clare Mavin, Deputy Headteacher (left) with pupils from each class and Rufus the school dog!

The report also noted the success of children in Early Years where from the start of the Nursery year, pupils are taught how to behave and are respectful in lessons. Those in Reception make a quick start to learning phonics and are expertly supported.

Dave Ayers, Executive Head at River Beach Primary, comments: “We are incredibly proud of the hard work our staff demonstrate each and every day, in order for every child to thrive and reach their full potential. This commitment and focus are what makes River Beach the wonderful place it is."

Rhona Wilkinson, Head of School, adds: “This report reflects the hard work that the children put in and also the passion and enthusiasm of our staff who make this school so successful for all children. We were particularly pleased that the inspectors recognised our strong programme of support for staff which has created a positive sense of well-being across our team.”

Cathy Williams, CEO at Schoolsworks, adds: “River Beach has long had a strong reputation in the local community, as the school of choice for children and parents living in Littlehampton. The school was one of the first to join our multi-academy trust, and it’s been fantastic to watch it develop into a thriving environment for children to learn and grow. Reading the inspectors’ conclusions has been a very positive experience for us all, and we look forward to supporting the school in the months and years ahead to ensure children continue to flourish.“