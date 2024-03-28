Preferred bidder found to take on Meads Sports Centre ahead of University of Brighton departure from Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local partnership of Wave Active and South Downs Health and Care has put forward plans for a health and wellbeing ‘hub’ at the Denton Road site in Meads, bringing together high-quality sport and leisure facilities alongside provision of accessible NHS and private community healthcare services.

University of Brighton announced in January 2022 that it would be closing its Eastbourne campus as part of a plan to consolidate its activities on its three Brighton campuses – Moulsecoomb, City and Falmer. Courses currently taught at Eastbourne will move to the University’s improved and expanded Falmer campus from September 2024.

Since the decision to close its Eastbourne campus was made, the University has worked closely with local stakeholders including Eastbourne Borough Council and Caroline Ansell MP to identify options for its sites in the town including Eastbourne Sports Centre, known locally as Hillbrow Sports Centre, on Denton Road.

The University of Brighton has identified a preferred bidder for its Eastbourne campus sport and leisure facilities in Meads. Picture: University of Brighton

The University has held discussions with a number of interested parties and has identified the joint proposal from Wave Active and South Downs Health and Care as offering the best outcomes for the University and the local community in Eastbourne.

Matt Kitson, Director of Estates at the University of Brighton, said: “This exciting development is good news for the University and the local community in Eastbourne.

“We know how important this is to residents in Meads and across Eastbourne, and we are delighted that the proposal put forward will not only ensure the ongoing use of the leisure facilities but also present new opportunities to improve access to community healthcare services.”

Duncan Kerr, CEO Wave Active, said: “I am delighted that our partnership with South Downs Health and Care (SDHC) has been selected to create a fantastic new Health and Wellbeing Hub at Eastbourne Sports Centre.

“The hub is great news for local residents and in direct response to calls for the continuation of sports services at the site, alongside bringing in new activities to support positive health and wellbeing outcomes for the community.”

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell added that she was ‘delighted’ at the news of a bidder being found for the sports centre.

She said: “I am delighted the university has announced a preferred bidder that will take Meads Sports Centre forward when the campus closes at the end of the academic year.

“Our worst fear was a ‘mothballed building’ in the wake of students’ relocation to the Brighton campus, followed by dilapidation and eventual demolition.

"I have worked closely with the university to work out a future for the building because I know how important it is to the Meads community.

“We will soon enter a transition period and that is inevitably going to take some time. As this happens, I am committed to keep working with everyone concerned to ensure any plans deliver for the community in the years to come.”

Eastbourne Sports Centre will close on July 31, with University of Brighton employees currently based there moving to new sport and health facilities at Falmer campus in Brighton.