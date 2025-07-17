Pride of Durrington 2025: school celebrates students' achievements

Parents, carers, family and friends, as well as school staff and the local community, nominated students across various categories ranging from ‘Volunteer of the year’, ‘Greatest contribution to charity’, ‘Unsung hero’ and Overcoming adversity’.

These awards showcase and celebrate the achievements of students who encapsulate the school’s core values of Kindness, Aspiration, Perseverance and Pride, the founding principles of the school’s culture.

The event took place in the state-of-the-art Performing Arts centre, and guests were greeted with beautifully decorated tables filled with balloons and confetti, and enjoyed a buffet and drinks as they chatted with the Durrington staff.

The guest audience also enjoyed entertainment throughout the evening by several of the very talented Durrington High musicians, singers and performers.

Mr Allison, Co-Headteacher, said of the event: “It was a joy to come together to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our students across all areas of school life - from academic excellence to contributions in sport, the arts, leadership, and service. It was a powerful reminder of the talent, effort, and spirit that thrive within our school. Durrington really is a school for everyone.”

Forty-one Durrington High School students received awards, listed below, and the school is proud of each and every one of them, who have truly gone beyond their best.

Volunteer of the year award – Ryan Young

Greatest contribution to charity – Lilly Halliwell and Zac Woodcock

Unsung hero award – Adrian Craciun

Outstanding contribution to extra-curricular club – Tillie Creasey-Fumagalli

Outstanding year 7 award – Mrinal Shresta

Outstanding contribution to Attenborough House – Ruby Fullwood

Outstanding contribution to Pele House – Kristian Byfield

Outstanding contribution to Turing House – Nethini Gunasena

Outstanding contribution to Malala House – Olivia Kelly

Outstanding contribution to Seacole House – Jack Angell

Outstanding contribution to Angelou House – Tristan Davids

Student aspiration award – Isabella Duggan

Student perseverance award – Ella Zeegers

Overcoming adversity award – Theo Hawkins

The LRA reading award – Favour Ogboja

Outstanding contribution to the performing arts – Ellie Leaver and Isabel Cole

Young artist of the year – Maya Isaac

Young designers of the year – Peggy-Lee Martin and Ashlyn Gilmore

Young writer of the year – Amber Ledwidge

Young historian of the year – Natalia Bzdyra

Young citizen of the year – Matilda Cutting

Young linguist of the year – Ava Findlay-Evans

Young coder of the year – Donald Lyon

Young mathematician of the year – Reuben Bowdery

Young sports person of the year – Jack Durber

Young scientist of the year – Lewis Chang

Young geographer of the year – Sonny Newman

Young performer of the year – James Rickus

Outstanding contribution to careers – Ivy Robertson

Outstanding scholar in KS3 – Sophie Ball

Outstanding scholar in KS4 – Jacob Hoarty

Darren Fox Award for outstanding contribution to science – Ellana O’Loughlin

Sam Bassett Award for performing arts – Georgia Green and Beth Evans

Martyn Simmonds Award for geography – Nathan Dogbe

Greatest contribution to school values – Effie Dean

Headteachers special recognition award – Henry Gill and Annabelle Chatfield

