Pride of Durrington 2025: school celebrates students' achievements

Parents, carers, family and friends, as well as school staff and the local community, nominated students across various categories ranging from ‘Volunteer of the year’, ‘Greatest contribution to charity’, ‘Unsung hero’ and Overcoming adversity’.
These awards showcase and celebrate the achievements of students who encapsulate the school’s core values of Kindness, Aspiration, Perseverance and Pride, the founding principles of the school’s culture.
The event took place in the state-of-the-art Performing Arts centre, and guests were greeted with beautifully decorated tables filled with balloons and confetti, and enjoyed a buffet and drinks as they chatted with the Durrington staff.
The guest audience also enjoyed entertainment throughout the evening by several of the very talented Durrington High musicians, singers and performers.
Mr Allison, Co-Headteacher, said of the event: “It was a joy to come together to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our students across all areas of school life - from academic excellence to contributions in sport, the arts, leadership, and service. It was a powerful reminder of the talent, effort, and spirit that thrive within our school. Durrington really is a school for everyone.”
Forty-one Durrington High School students received awards, listed below, and the school is proud of each and every one of them, who have truly gone beyond their best.
Volunteer of the year award – Ryan Young
Greatest contribution to charity – Lilly Halliwell and Zac Woodcock
Unsung hero award – Adrian Craciun
Outstanding contribution to extra-curricular club – Tillie Creasey-Fumagalli
Outstanding year 7 award – Mrinal Shresta
Outstanding contribution to Attenborough House – Ruby Fullwood
Outstanding contribution to Pele House – Kristian Byfield
Outstanding contribution to Turing House – Nethini Gunasena
Outstanding contribution to Malala House – Olivia Kelly
Outstanding contribution to Seacole House – Jack Angell
Outstanding contribution to Angelou House – Tristan Davids
Student aspiration award – Isabella Duggan
Student perseverance award – Ella Zeegers
Overcoming adversity award – Theo Hawkins
The LRA reading award – Favour Ogboja
Outstanding contribution to the performing arts – Ellie Leaver and Isabel Cole
Young artist of the year – Maya Isaac
Young designers of the year – Peggy-Lee Martin and Ashlyn Gilmore
Young writer of the year – Amber Ledwidge
Young historian of the year – Natalia Bzdyra
Young citizen of the year – Matilda Cutting
Young linguist of the year – Ava Findlay-Evans
Young coder of the year – Donald Lyon
Young mathematician of the year – Reuben Bowdery
Young sports person of the year – Jack Durber
Young scientist of the year – Lewis Chang
Young geographer of the year – Sonny Newman
Young performer of the year – James Rickus
Outstanding contribution to careers – Ivy Robertson
Outstanding scholar in KS3 – Sophie Ball
Outstanding scholar in KS4 – Jacob Hoarty
Darren Fox Award for outstanding contribution to science – Ellana O’Loughlin
Sam Bassett Award for performing arts – Georgia Green and Beth Evans
Martyn Simmonds Award for geography – Nathan Dogbe
Greatest contribution to school values – Effie Dean
Headteachers special recognition award – Henry Gill and Annabelle Chatfield