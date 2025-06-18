Children have been carrying out speed checks outside a school in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pupils from Shinewater Primary School – known as Mini Police – were supported by a neighbourhood police sergeant, officers and a PCSO.

Together, they conducted speed checks outside their school ‘as part of their community impact piece’ on Tuesday (June 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Eastbourne Police social media post read: “As part of the scheme, the children were asked what things can impact their safety on the streets and roads outside of school; suggestions included drivers using their phones while driving and not looking where they are going, people driving too fast past the school, and people who double park outside making it hard for them to see what is coming when trying to cross the road.

The speed checks were carried out by pupils from Shinewater Primary School, supported by a neighbourhood police sergeant, officers and a PCSO. Photo: Eastbourne Police

“For their community impact piece Mini Police choose speeding as their topic, and today officers bought along one of their speed detection devices to show the children how they work in recording the speeds of vehicles, as well as giving the Mini Police a chance to handle and test out the device for themselves.”

Back in the classroom, the children were taught about the ‘Fatal Five’ factors contributing to road traffic collisions. They are: drink and drug driving, speeding, using a mobile phone whilst driving, careless driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.

The Mini Police also had the chance to make posters and leaflets about speeding, and what they had learned to raise awareness in their neighbourhood and around the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thumbs up and cheers of thanks from the children were given to drivers passing the school who were driving within the speed limit,” Eastbourne Police added.

"Well done to all our Mini Police for their hard work, input, enthusiasm and keenness to participate!”