Primary school in Sussex could get specialist facility for pupils with autism and associated needs

A primary school in Sussex could get a specialist facility for pupils with autism and associated needs, according to a new public notice.

The notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said East Sussex County Council is proposing to establish the facility on the site of Chailey St Peter’s CE Primary School, East Grinstead Road, North Chailey, with effect from January 1, 2026.

It said: “Chailey St Peter’s CE Primary School is a voluntary controlled primary school with a published admission number (PAN) of 20 and capacity for 140 pupils. It is proposed that the specialist facility would accommodate up to 12 pupils with autism and associated needs. East Sussex County Council will implement the proposals.

“This notice is an extract of the complete proposal. Copies of the complete proposal can be viewed at https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk.”

People can also request a printed copy of the complete proposal from the address where they can make comments or objections to the proposal. Representations should be sent to: Carolyn Fair, Director of Children’s Services (FAO: Gary Langford, Senior Manager, School Organisation and Admissions), East Sussex County Council, County Hall, St Anne’s Crescent, Lewes BN7 1UE. Alternatively email [email protected].

The County Council is set to determine the statutory proposal within two months of the end of the representation period.

