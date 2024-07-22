Priory School prom: fantastic vehicles and finest outfits on display as Lewes students celebrate

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:04 BST
Year 11 students celebrated the end of their education at Priory School, Lewes, with a fabulous prom this month.

The event took place on Thursday, July 11, at East Sussex National Hotel near Uckfield.

The school said the event started with a parade of fantastic vehicles.

A spokesperson said: “It was a beautiful evening and the students looked amazing in their finest outfits. They walked the red carpet and had a welcome fruit cocktail before a buffet was served and they danced the night away to the sounds by DJ resonate.”

Many of the school staff attended the night to say goodbye to their students of the past five years. Find out more about the school at www.priory.e-sussex.sch.uk.

A school spokesperson said: “Wishing them all the very best as they embark on the next stage of their education journey and all the best for the exam results in August! Well done class of 2024.”

Year 11 students from Priory School, Lewes, attended a fabulous prom at East Sussex National Hotel near Uckfield, on Thursday, July 11

Year 11 students from Priory School, Lewes, attended a fabulous prom at East Sussex National Hotel near Uckfield, on Thursday, July 11 Photo: Edward Reeves Photography, Lewes

Year 11 students from Priory School, Lewes, attended a fabulous prom at East Sussex National Hotel near Uckfield, on Thursday, July 11 Photo: Edward Reeves Photography, Lewes

Year 11 students from Priory School, Lewes, attended a fabulous prom at East Sussex National Hotel near Uckfield, on Thursday, July 11 Photo: Edward Reeves Photography, Lewes

Year 11 students from Priory School, Lewes, attended a fabulous prom at East Sussex National Hotel near Uckfield, on Thursday, July 11 Photo: Edward Reeves Photography, Lewes

