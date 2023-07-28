Schoolchildren were honoured to be visited by renowned doctor, scientist and broadcaster Professor Robert Winston before the end of the summer term.

The visit was hosted by St Oscar Romero Catholic School, in Goring, with guests invited from other schools, including St Richard’s Catholic College, St Philip Howard Catholic School, St Philip’s Catholic Primary School and Arundel CE Primary School.

St Romero’s head teacher Peter Byrne said: “St Oscar Romero Catholic School was honoured and delighted to welcome Professor Robert Winston to the school.

“As a Professor of Science and Society at Imperial College and a member of the House of Lords, we were extremely lucky to secure such a visit. Professor Lord Winston is also a medical doctor and broadcaster and holds over 20 honorary doctorates, so I’m sure you can imagine that the excitement across the school was palpable.”

Professor Robert Winston visited St Oscar Romero Catholic School ahead of the summer holidays (Picture: St Oscar Romero Catholic School)

Prof Winston began the session discussing some of his previous work on fertility in sea urchins and how this had led to developments in fertility for humans today.

Mr Byrne said: “His talk was extremely engaging and the students were keen to ask a variety of thoughtful questions including those on the topic of fertility, religion, general science and, my personal favourite, ‘Who was your biggest inspiration?’.

“Prof Winston’s reply, ‘Well, that would have to be my Mum’, was met with great endearment by the students and teachers alike.”

One of the primary school pupils said: “He was really inspirational as it showed me that I can do anything that I really want to do.” Another said: “He was unbelievable and he has made me want to do more science at school.”

Following a short photoshoot with visiting schools and requests for him to sign students’ science books, Professor Winston spent lunchtime with St Romero’s librarians.

“As a published author of countless medical and scientific papers and books, Prof Winston was keen to share that his DK children’s books were his favourite to write,” said Mr Byrne. “He shared with the librarians his love of books and some funny anecdotes about his career. Students were also keen to find out more about his political role and what it means to be a member of the House of Lords.

“Finally, Prof Winston generously led one final session with our most able scientists in years nine and ten. Students took the opportunity to delve deeper with some scientific questions about fertility and also the role religion plays in his work. Professor Winston was delighted to share his thoughts and opinions and really challenged the students’ scientific thinking.

