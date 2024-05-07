Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People working in the armed forces and emergency services have physically demanding jobs, and Professor Sam Blacker has more than 20 years’ experience conducting research to improve health and performance in these sorts of roles.

He has worked in industry and academia and is currently the co-lead of the Occupational Performance Research Group at the University of Chichester, which conducts research for defence, emergency services and industry customers in the UK and overseas.

This inaugural lecture will summarise research which has informed evidence-based interventions and changes to policy and practice for the safe and effective selection, training and work practices of people employed in physically demanding occupations.

Sam is a Professor of Exercise Physiology and Nutrition at the University of Chichester, which he joined in 2013, having spent the previous 12 years working for Optimal Performance Limited, a company delivering research and consultancy to enhance performance, improve health and reduce injury in physically demanding jobs.

The lecture will be held in Cloisters Chamber at the Bishop Otter Campus on May 15 from 6.30pm until 7.30pm. Refreshments will be available from 6pm.