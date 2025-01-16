Proposals to change Horsham school from single sex to co-ed to be published by West Sussex County Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Formal proposals to change a Horsham school from single sex to co-ed are to be published by West Sussex County Council.

Approval to publish the proposals for the all-girl Millais School was given by Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children and young people, learning & skills on Thursday (January 16).

If all goes as planned, boys will be admitted to the school, in Depot Road, from September 2026.

A report from Claire Hayes, assistant director for education & skills, said demand for places at Millais had dropped and it had not filled all its pupil places for four years. As of August, there were only 1,052 students in a school which can hold 1,593.

Millais School, Horsham. Image: GoogleMaps

A consultation was held last May and June which saw 2,141 people complete an online survey – 1,132 (53%) supported the proposals and 966 (45%) objected to them.

But governors and school leaders have objected to the plans.

A letter from the governors set out reasons for Millais to remain girls-only. Laying out the success and quality of education at the school over the past 80 years, the letter added: “Our fundamental objection to the proposal is that it removes the important choice of a girls-only education from families in the Horsham area and beyond.

“This loss of opportunity is significant and will be to the detriment not only of the current students but also future generations of girls and women.”

But Ms Hayes’ report said: “As the demand for secondary places rises, and as there are more places in Horsham available for girls than boys, more boys are likely to be displaced with some boys having to be sent to schools in other districts and boroughs.”

The publication of the formal notice will run through January and February and will give people another chance to have their say by letter or email.

Adaptations to the school, such as toilets and changing rooms for boys, will cost an estimated £1.5m.

Mrs Russell approved the use of capital money from the basic need budget, should the proposals go ahead.