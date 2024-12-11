Psychology of Esports degree to open up diverse career pathways for graduates

Building on the announcement of the world’s first BSc (Hons) Psychology of Esports programme, the University of Chichester has revealed the wide range of career opportunities open to graduates of this innovative degree.

The programme, launching in September 2025, aims to provide diverse career routes for graduates in a fast-moving and increasingly complex professional world.

Esports-specific career opportunities

Graduates will be uniquely positioned to fill critical roles within the rapidly expanding esports field. They can pursue specialised careers as esports psychologists, providing mental health support and performance optimisation for professional gaming teams. Some may become performance coaches, developing psychological strategies to enhance player and team performance. Others might excel as team dynamics analysts, applying psychological insights to improve team cohesion and communication.

The course also prepares students to work as player wellbeing consultants, addressing mental health challenges specific to competitive gaming environments, or as esports research specialists, conducting cutting-edge research on the psychological aspects of competitive gaming.

Broader psychology career paths

The programme’s psychological foundation also opens doors to traditional psychology careers. Graduates can pursue paths such as clinical psychology, working directly with individuals to support mental health. Organisational psychology offers opportunities to improve workplace dynamics and employee wellbeing.

Educational psychology provides avenues to support learning and development in educational settings. Sports psychology remains a natural extension of the skills developed, while cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and research-oriented roles represent additional promising career directions.

Transferable skills-based career opportunities

The degree’s interdisciplinary approach equips graduates with highly marketable skills applicable across multiple sectors.

Human resources departments will value the course’s insights into team dynamics and individual performance. User experience (UX) design becomes an attractive option for those interested in understanding human interaction with digital environments. Corporate training and development roles emerge as potential career paths, leveraging the deep psychological understanding gained through the degree.

Digital media strategy, mental health programme development and organisational change management represent further opportunities for graduates to apply their unique skill set.

Dr Benjamin Sharpe, programme founder, emphasises the degree’s unique value proposition: “We’re not just training students for a single career path, but developing adaptable professionals who can navigate complex psychological landscapes across multiple industries.”

First-of-its-kind degree

Industry experts have already highlighted the programme’s potential. Dr Laura Swettenham from Liverpool John Moores University notes: “This degree is the first of its kind and champions a thorough underpinning in psychological theory, tailored to meet the rising need for wellbeing and mental health professionals in esports. This degree will prepare graduates for careers in esports and related contexts.”

The programme’s commitment to scientific rigour, combined with its innovative focus on esports, ensures graduates will possess a distinctive skill set. They will be equipped with advanced research methods, critical thinking capabilities and a nuanced understanding of human behaviour in digital environments.

Prospective students can find out more about the course, and upcoming information sessions, at: www.chi.ac.uk/psychology-and-counselling/course/bsc-hons-psychology-of-esports.