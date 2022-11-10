The inspectors commented favourably on the fact that leaders have a clear ambition for every pupil to achieve well and enjoy their education. Pupils rise to these expectations and leave St Mary’s well prepared for their future. Leaders are clear about their overall curriculum aims and design and teachers have strong subject knowledge across the curriculum. They present learning clearly and select resources carefully to support pupils.

The pupils know and respect the school values and describe them as being the qualities that make a good friend. They understand the link between the school’s value of love and the spiritual and moral parts of their curriculum and are keen to discuss moral and humanitarian dilemmas with empathy and kindness.

Pupils are provided with rich opportunities outside the classroom. There are many after-school clubs on offer, which include sports, music and reading opportunities. In Forest School activities, pupils explore the local environment. The solar and wind- powered reading shack is a source of great pride.

Samantha Copus, headteacher and Seren Hatcher, deputy head, with some happy Yr 6 pupils

Governors know the school well and they work closely with school leaders to identify strengths and areas to improve. There is a relentless commitment to continue to improve the school.

The arrangements for safeguarding are effective. Leaders ensure that staff are well- trained in identifying and reporting any safeguarding concerns. Pupils learn about how to keep themselves safe; they are knowledgeable about online risks and know what to do if they have any worries.