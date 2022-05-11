Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Interactive map features visit to Eastbourne

The new resource has been introduced to schools by education programme Historic England and is funded by the Department of Education. It aims to encourage children to learn about local history and celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee though the historic places she has visited.

The map features hundreds of images of the Queen out and about, including her visit to St Mary’s Church in Old Town in 1936.

The Queen, Princess Elizabeth at the time, visited the church with her parents, then the Duke and Duchess of York, and sister Princess Margaret.

The Queen's visit to St Mary the Virgin in Eastbourne in 1936. Photo from Historic England. SUS-221105-093230001

St Mary’s is the parish church for Eastbourne and the earliest parts of it date back to the 12th century. It’s also mentioned in the Domesday Book. There are many medieval features remaining including the font and screens but also more recent additions of note such as stained-glass windows by renowned Scottish designer, Douglas Strachan.

The royal visit took place two months after the death of King George V, who had visited St Mary’s while on holiday in Eastbourne in 1935.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive for Historic England, said, “This interactive map shows the incredible variety of sites the Queen has visited in the past 70 years. We hope schools, teachers, parents and the wider public will explore the map, discover more about their local historic sites and follow in the Queen’s footsteps by supporting their local heritage.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said, “Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and Her Majesty’s dignity, commitment and grace continues to inspire people all over the world.

“It’s so important that children have the opportunity to learn about the Queen’s life, and millions will soon have access to a number of educational resources including the brilliant interactive story map announced today, and the Department for Education’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration book, which will begin to arrive in schools this month.”