Ratton School celebrates GCSE success with students

Headteacher Mr Peevers said: “We are fantastically proud of all our 2025 Year 11 leavers at Ratton who sat their GCSEs earlier this year, and it is fantastic to share in their collective success after the challenges they faced due to the pandemic in their first year with us.

"They have shown resilience and tenacity in meeting this challenge. This year has seen an improvement in results at Ratton on all the key attainment benchmarks including English and Maths.

"We would like to highlight some of our top attainers who scored the highest grades across a range of subjects, including Matthias Whitby, Juvan Obra, Harry Smeeton, Lucy Rookley and Hayley Chappell.

"Lily Walker, Marianna Forte, Zuzanna Miazga and Grace Andrews were among the students who had made the most progress from their starting points in Year 7 to their results today.

"We wish all of our learners the best of luck in the next stage of their journey beyond Ratton School and look forward to hearing all about their future success. As ever, it is always a pleasure to share our learner achievements with our community, be it present or past, so we do hope to hear more of their successes ready to share with our current and prospective learners in the not too distant future. Good luck once again to our 2025 leavers, we shall miss you all!”

1 . Contributed GCSE Results Day Photo: Submitted

